Malaysians boycott companies and goods with alleged ties to Israel, in support of Palestinians

KUALA LUMPUR – Lists of companies with alleged ties to Israel or had purportedly pledged support to it are circulating on social media, with Malaysians being urged to boycott them, amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Among these companies are American food franchises, which are the usual easy targets every time there is renewed conflict in Gaza, because the US government is staunchly pro-Israel.

But this time around, some workers from the Malaysian fast food franchise of McDonald’s say that these boycotts are affecting their livelihoods.

Malaysia’s majority-Muslim population’s deep sympathy for the plight of the Palestinians – coupled with strong words by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim against the bombing of Gaza by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) that has killed thousands – have fired up sentiments among those who hope to push for a ceasefire and help the Palestinians from afar.

Now entering into its fifth week, the conflict has killed more than 1,400 Israelis and over 9,000 Palestinians.

Malaysians have held big pro-Palestine rallies with the government designating this past week as Palestine Solidarity week.

Other Malaysians, including celebrities, have said on social media that they need to do more than just hold protests.

Well-known Malaysian entrepreneur Vivy Yusof posted a video on Instagram, saying, “If we think we are helpless guys, we are really not...keep praying, keep donating, keep speaking up, keep posting, keep boycotting.”

In the same Instagram post that garnered 35,400 likes, she wrote: “I’m not a fan of boycott but this time, it’s literally a matter of life and death. If we keep funding the global companies that give to IDF, why would they stop – they will only care if their sales go down.”