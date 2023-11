JAKARTA - A wave of sliced watermelon emojis is overwhelming the social media landscape in Indonesia and Malaysia in a show of support for Palestinians, causing at least one company to disable the comments section of its account as it tries to manage its public messaging while the Israel-Hamas war rages on.

A sliced watermelon has four colours: the fruit’s flesh is red, the seeds are black, the outer shell is green and the inner shell white. These are the same colours as the Palestinian flag.