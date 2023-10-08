Bangkok’s Siam Paragon shooting: Mother of Myanmar victim took milk tea to funeral for daughter

BANGKOK – The mother of a Myanmar national who was killed during Tuesday’s shooting spree at a shopping mall in Bangkok travelled from their home country to attend her daughter’s funeral.

The funeral of Ms Moe Mynt, 31, was held at Phasuk Maneechan Temple in Nonthaburi’s Pak Kret district.

Her mother Khin Win, 67, arrived at the temple with a cup of milk tea in her hand. Milk tea was her daughter’s favourite drink, and the mother placed it next to the coffin, asking her daughter’s spirit to enjoy the drink.

Ms Khin Win said she had last spoken to her daughter on the phone last week, and only knew of her death two days ago.

Myanmar Ambassador U Chit Swe attended the funeral on Saturday, placing his wreath next to that of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

The envoy offered his condolences to the victim’s mother and told her that the embassy would cover the accommodation cost during her stay in Thailand.

On Tuesday afternoon, a 14-year-old boy armed with a modified blank gun fired at shoppers in the Siam Paragon luxury mall, killing two people and injuring five others. A Chinese tourist and a Myanmar worker were killed, while another Chinese tourist, a Lao national and three Thais were injured.

Meanwhile, the body of Chinese national Zhao Jinnan, 34, who was killed in the shooting spree, will be shifted to her home country soon, a source said on Saturday.

The victim’s family has made arrangements with the Chinese Embassy, which assigned an agency to deal with the transport of the body.

The agency contacted the Police General Hospital’s Institute of Forensic Medicine on Friday to claim the body, according to a source who is familiar with the matter. The family wanted the date of the body’s pickup to be kept confidential, the source said.