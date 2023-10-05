‘Most people were crying’: Singaporean recounts fleeing from Siam Paragon shooting

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans Vanessa Han and Amanda Tay were paying for groceries at Bangkok’s Siam Paragon at around 3.15pm on Tuesday when they suddenly saw at least 50 people screaming and running through the supermarket.

Little did they know there was a shooter on the prowl who would go on to kill a Chinese and a Myanmar national.

“Initially, I didn’t react because coming from Singapore, we always feel very safe, so I didn’t think much of it,” Ms Han, 25, said over the phone with The Straits Times on Thursday. She and Ms Tay were on a five-day holiday in the Thai capital city.

But the duo, who had not heard any gunshots, sensed something was not right after seeing the faces of the terrified crowd and the cashier’s look of shock. Without even knowing what was happening, they followed their instincts and bolted towards the nearest mall exit, along with other people.

Ms Han and Ms Tay, 28, were among hundreds of people who fled after the lone gunman opened fire in one of Bangkok’s busiest luxury shopping malls on Tuesday afternoon.

Two people were killed and five others were injured, said the authorities. The suspected assailant, a 14-year-old boy, was apprehended shortly after at Siam Kempinski Hotel, which is adjacent to Siam Paragon.

At a loss on what to do and where to go, Ms Han and Ms Tay headed towards Siam Kempinski to seek refuge after seeing people running towards it.

“But inside the hotel lobby, it was quite scary as well as people were just running around and most people were crying,” said Ms Han, who added that the pair initially thought there was a bomb or a terrorist attack.

“So we went out to the porch of the hotel to hide behind bushes and police cars. Everyone said stay low, which was why we were squatting down.”

While trying to crouch down, Ms Han fell and had abrasions and bruises on her leg after a panicking woman pushed her from behind.

The Singaporeans struggled to find out more information at the hotel as most people around them were locals who could not speak English, said Ms Han, who works as an assistant brand manager.

They began to put two and two together after overhearing words such as “gun” and “shooting”, and seeing two crying girls using their hands to signal a gun.