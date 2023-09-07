Asean will not be taken hostage by Myanmar crisis: Jokowi

JAKARTA - Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Thursday said Asean “will not be taken hostage” by the Myanmar crisis and urged leaders not to “be dragged by currents of rivalry” amid rising geopolitical tensions.

“We have to keep fighting and Asean will not be held hostage by the Myanmar issue. Asean will continue to create peace, to create stability, to create prosperity,” he told a packed press conference at the close of the 43rd Asean Summit and related summits, which were held from Tuesday to Thursday.

Asean leaders are grappling with a longstanding conflict in Myanmar, which was plunged into a crisis after its military junta launched a coup against the democratically elected government in February 2021.

Following a review of the implementation of the five-point consensus – the main guidance for the grouping in resolving the crisis in Myanmar – Asean leaders have outlined steps such as the adoption of an informal “troika approach” to Asean’s special envoy on Myanmar.

This approach will see the Asean chairman supported by the immediate past and incoming chairs for continuity, given that the situation in Myanmar is unlikely to change in a one-year timeframe.

Asean leaders also called on the country’s armed forces “in particular” to end hostilities.

Mr Widodo said that under Indonesia’s chairmanship, Asean has carried out 145 engagements with 70 stakeholders in Myanmar, adding that trust has begun to emerge among them. While peace takes a long time to create, “we have to keep doing it”, he added.

At a meeting with Asean leaders on Thursday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Myanmar was facing a “worsening political, humanitarian, and human rights” situation. He urged the military junta to release all political prisoners and “open the door to a return to democratic rule”.

Mr Guterres lauded Asean’s “principled approach” in resolving the Myanmar crisis through the five-point consensus and bloc chair Indonesia’s “determined efforts” to engage all sides of the conflict in political dialogue.

The consensus calls for a dialogue between all parties, an immediate halt to the violence in Myanmar, the appointment of an Asean special envoy to facilitate mediation, humanitarian assistance, and a visit by an Asean delegation to Myanmar to meet all concerned parties.

Without mentioning countries, Mr Widodo reiterated his message for the 10-nation bloc to maintain unity and centrality in the face of big-power rivalry.

“I can guarantee you, if we are not able to manage differences, we will be destroyed. If we join the currents of rivalry, we will be destroyed. This world needs a safe house, and Asean is on track to be able to perform that role,” he said.

Mr Widodo also said he had told leaders at the various meetings that they have an equally significant responsibility to avoid creating new conflicts and tensions.

“At the same time, we also have a responsibility to reduce heated tensions, to melt the frozen atmosphere, to create a space for dialogue,” he added.