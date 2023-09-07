Amid geopolitical tensions, work to keep region open and inclusive will continue: PM Lee

JAKARTA - Geopolitical tensions impact South-east Asia, affecting people’s lives and the region’s relationships with its partners, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday.

But this challenge is not new, PM Lee added, and Asean will continue efforts to stay open and inclusive, so all external parties have a stake in it and contribute to its stability and development.

He was speaking to leaders from Asean and partner nations including the United States and China at the East Asia Summit (EAS), held as part of the 43rd Asean Summit and related meetings in Jakarta.

Rising food, energy and fertiliser prices, as well as limited collaboration in emerging and critical technologies have resulted from geopolitical tensions that also affect the region, he said.

He added that decoupling supply chains is leading to a more fractured, less prosperous and less peaceful world.

But PM Lee pointed out that such dynamics between big powers are not new, and historically, South-east Asia has been an arena for great power contestation.

“Asean countries have always sought an open and inclusive regional architecture, where countries have overlapping circles of friends, and where all external partners, including the major powers, have a stake in, and contribute to, regional stability and development,” he said.

It is for this reason that Asean took the lead to establish regional mechanisms like the EAS and the Asean Regional Forum, said PM Lee.

He highlighted how the EAS is the only forum in the region that brings together leaders of all the key powers, thus making it an important contributor to regional stability.

The EAS comprises Asean countries and eight partners: Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Russia and the US.

But global tensions have affected EAS cooperation, said PM Lee.

“In troubled times, it is all the more important that we find common ground and project a credible, collective voice,” he added.

He said that the Asean Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) provides a platform to build on the EAS, underscoring how the initiative is “omnidirectional and inclusive”.

The AOIP lays out the bloc’s common position on regional cooperation, security and prosperity, as well as its stance on not taking sides with any major power competing for influence in the region.