Asean has made progress on its long-term goals and areas of cooperation, says PM Lee

JAKARTA – Asean has made progress in planning for its long-term goals as well as on specific areas of cooperation, said Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday.

Speaking to local reporters at the close of the 43rd Asean Summit and related meetings, PM Lee also held up the gains made through cooperation within the bloc, as well as externally.

He and other regional leaders have spent the past week in Jakarta, where they had talks among themselves as well as with external partners.

This includes summits with Australia, Canada, China, India, Japan, South Korea, the United Nations and the United States, as well as large-group meetings.

On Asean’s internal agenda, PM Lee noted how the bloc has a long-term plan for what it wants to achieve in its next phase, in the form of the Asean Vision 2045.

In 2015, the grouping’s leaders agreed on a road map for the bloc, Asean 2025: Forging Ahead Together, to work on collectively raising the region’s profile and ensuring the prosperity of each member state.

The group set up a high-level task force to discuss the extension of this plan, the Asean Vision 2045, which will spell out how the bloc can continue its work post-2025 and achieve its aims for the next 20 years.

PM Lee said that discussions had also involved specific areas of cooperation, including the digital economy, and he highlighted how Asean had embarked on discussions on its Digital Economy Framework Agreement.

This trade pact – for which the bloc launched negotiations just before the Asean Summit – seeks to facilitate more seamless cross-border digital trade and allow for online trade across countries in the region to become faster and more convenient.

“If it’s done well, it has a lot of promise, because the digital economy is one of the vibrant areas in many of the Asean countries. And if we can work together, I think the dividends are considerable,” said PM Lee.

Asked about the outlook for the Singapore economy, he noted that there was some sluggishness, but said: “We don’t think that we are going to a recession this year. But what happens next year, we’re not sure yet.”

The leaders also touched on the green economy and PM Lee said that what came up in the discussions was sustainable energy and cooperation, as well as the Asean Power Grid.

This potential project, which would bring together sources of green electricity in the region and make energy consumption more sustainable, is an essential element of sharing renewable energy resources, he added.

“Because when you’re talking about renewable energy, whether it’s wind, whether it’s solar, it’s intermittent. Clouds come, the rains come, the winds can stop. And you need to have backup against intermittency,” said PM Lee.

“And that means you need a grid. And that means you need investments. So that’s a major piece of cooperation.”