PM Lee meets leaders from Cambodia and the World Economic Forum

JAKARTA - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met the leaders of Cambodia and the World Economic Forum separately on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 43rd Asean Summit.

Leaders of the bloc are in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta for the summit and its related events, which take place from Tuesday to Thursday.

PM Lee met his counterpart from Cambodia, Mr Hun Manet, and congratulated him on his appointment as Prime Minister. Mr Hun Manet took over from his father Hun Sen in late August.

The leaders reaffirmed Singapore’s longstanding ties with Cambodia, said PM Lee’s press secretary Chang Li Lin.

“PM Lee looks forward to working closely with Samdech Hun Manet and his team on Asean as well as on bilateral cooperation in energy and food security,” she said.

Separately, PM Lee also had a meeting with World Economic Forum founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab.

“They discussed global and regional developments, and areas for public-private cooperation in areas such as artificial intelligence, cyber security, digital transformation and health,” said Ms Chang.