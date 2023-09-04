Slow progress on Myanmar crisis has left negative mark on Asean: Indonesian foreign minister

JAKARTA – Asean leaders are expected to decide on the grouping’s next course of action regarding Myanmar, following a review of the implementation of a 2021 peace plan conducted by foreign ministers on Monday, given its limited progress in tackling the crisis there.

Calling on the regional bloc to find a peaceful and lasting solution to the issue, Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said the insignificant progress in implementing Asean’s five-point consensus on Myanmar has not only “left a negative mark” on the grouping, but has also overshadowed its progress in other efforts.

“We are all aware of many difficult circumstances in the region. But we cannot allow them to affect our hard work in the (Asean) Summit,” she said on Monday in her opening remarks at the Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM), which Indonesia hosted as rotating chair of Asean this year.

“The eyes of our peoples are on us to prove Asean still matters and can contribute towards peace, stability and prosperity in the region,” she added.

The consensus serves as the grouping’s main road map to tackle the situation in Myanmar, which plunged into a crisis after the country’s military junta launched a coup against the democratically elected government in February 2021.

At the AMM on Monday, Ms Retno and her counterparts reviewed the implementation of the peace plan, which was agreed upon in April 2021.

After the meeting, Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir said the ministers have submitted a few proposals for the leaders’ deliberation, adding that efforts were also being made to ensure a peaceful and effective measure to address the issue in Myanmar.

“Malaysia and other partners had expressed our views that we cannot just let it be, without any strong action taken against Myanmar’s junta,” he told reporters.

South-east Asian leaders will convene in Jakarta from Tuesday to Thursday for the 43rd Asean Summit. Myanmar’s ruling military junta is still banned from formal Asean summits, but the country is allowed to send a non-political figure – although it may not do so.

Indonesia, as the summit host, has worked hard to push for a united Asean solution, Ms Retno said, but noted that “Asean can only steam forward in full power if we can ensure a peaceful and lasting solution in Myanmar”.

She also noted that Asean has been working hard in the past nine months on efforts that include ensuring a peaceful and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, and getting more countries from outside Asean to accede to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in South-east Asia that governs interstate relations in South-east Asia.