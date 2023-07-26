As El Nino fuels fire risk, South-east Asia prepares for haze crisis

KUALA LUMPUR - South-east Asian nations are gearing up to tackle the threat of a tougher-than-usual “haze” season together, as the El Nino climate phenomenon raises the risk of soaring temperatures.

Asean ministers and officials met in Singapore in June, where they vowed to ramp up monitoring of wildfires and efforts to prevent air pollution and finalise a new plan to boost cooperation.

During the dry season in Indonesia – usually starting in August – slash-and-burn clearance of forest and peatland to expand palm oil, farming and pulp and paper production covers much of South-east Asia in a choking haze for months most years.

Yet, environmentalists are concerned that this haze season could be the worst in years, after the World Meteorological Organisation warned that temperatures are expected to surge across large parts of the world, following the emergence of El Nino in the tropical Pacific for the first time since 2016.

“The prediction is that we are due for a strong El Nino,” said Ms Helena Varkkey, an associate professor of environmental politics and governance at the University of Malaya in Kuala Lumpur. “Fires, once they occur, will likely be sustained over long periods and move across national boundaries.”

After a few haze-free years – due to the Covid-19 pandemic and wet weather – a new regional roadmap to address the issue will prove vital ahead of the upcoming season, Professor Varkkey said.

“It’s important to focus on data standardisation, sharing and use (of) air quality indexes, hotspot data to support cross-border coordination,” she added.

With the prospect of prolonged hot and dry weather raising the risk of widespread haze and air pollution if the burning of forests and peatland is uncontrolled, Asean is seeking to avoid a repeat of haze crises like those in 2019 and 2015.

In 2015, between June and October, about 2.6 million hectares of land burned in Indonesia, mainly on Sumatra and Borneo islands, according to a 2016 World Bank report. The fires cost the country about US$16 billion (S$21 billion), it found.

A Harvard University study linked the 2015 haze to more than 100,000 premature deaths in Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.

During previous haze seasons, South-east Asian nations often failed to work together, experts said, with governments publicly blaming each other and taking little cross-border action, while any Asean policies were seen as too weak to make a real impact.

Mr Mushtaq Memon, coordinator of chemicals and pollution action for Asia-Pacific at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), said the Asean haze-free roadmap will likely be adopted in August and set out a strategy for the rest of the decade.