Indonesia seeds rain clouds, beefs up firefighting teams in anticipation of El Nino

JAKARTA - In the sky above Sumatra, cloud-seeding aircraft have been trying to induce rain, even in these wetter months, to fill up dams and prevent flammable peatlands from drying out.

Cloud seeding in anticipation of the El Nino weather phenomenon expected later in 2023 is crucial to prevent devastating forest fires, say the authorities. If they wait too long to start the process, there will be few rain clouds in the dry month of August to seed.

Indonesia says it is readier this year than it has been in the past for the brutal onslaught of El Nino, which develops when sea surface temperatures in the eastern part of the Pacific Ocean rise, bringing warmer and drier conditions to South-east Asia.

Personnel and equipment have been significantly bolstered, and a command system has been strengthened since 2020 to speed up the response to spreading fires, Indonesia’s Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) told The Straits Times.

South Sumatra, where thick haze from plantation fires in 2015 blanketed the region including Singapore, is likely to be the most affected by El Nino, forecasts by Indonesia’s meteorology, geophysics and climatology agency (BMKG) show.

“We have more equipment and personnel than we did in all the previous years. We are also doing early preparation. We expect the 2015 scenario will not recur,” BNPB’s head, Lieutenant-General Suharyanto, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, told The Straits Times. “Hot spots, fires have actually started to emerge through June, and we have doused all of them.”

Dr Abdul Muhari, head of disaster data, information and communications at BNPB, said Indonesia has allocated 38 water-bombing helicopters for the six fire-prone provinces, including South Sumatra, Riau and Central Kalimantan. He did not give figures for previous years.

“Our coordination and command system to fight fires today allow quick action, thanks to the 2020 presidential regulation that makes this possible,” Dr Abdul added. Presidential Instruction No. 3 on Forest and Plantation Fires Mitigation enables a quicker chain of command down to the lowest levels of governments across Indonesia.

Indonesia suffered several haze episodes between 1997 and 2015 as farmers and companies used slash-and-burn techniques to clear land. The fires in 1997 and 2015, both El Nino years, were especially intense, with the rampant burning worsened by severe drought.

In the following years, as Indonesia’s neighbours protested against the transboundary haze, law enforcement was stepped up, and even included an order to shoot the fire starter on sight. This, along with better firefighting equipment mandated for plantation companies, resulted in a significant decline in the scale of fires.

In response to criticism from some quarters that the rain could trigger flooding with parts of Indonesia still experiencing rainfall, BMKG’s climate variability analysis coordinator, Dr Supari, said cloud seeding cannot be delayed.

The aim of seeding, he added, is to bring about rainfall over dams, peatlands and rice paddy fields, and not over cities.

BMKG forecasts that this year’s El Nino may not be overly severe for Indonesia, as the conditions began to develop somewhat late in the year.