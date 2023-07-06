Climate change, El Nino weather pattern drive hottest June on record

PARIS – The world saw its hottest June on record, the European Union’s climate monitoring service said on Thursday, as climate change and the El Nino weather pattern looked likely to drive another scorching northern summer.

The announcement from the EU monitor Copernicus marked the latest in a series of records for a year that has already seen a drought in Spain and fierce heatwaves in China and the United States.

“The month was the warmest June globally at just over 0.5 deg C above the 1991-2020 average, exceeding June 2019 – the previous record – by a substantial margin,” the EU monitor said in a statement from its C3S climate unit.

Temperatures reached June records across north-west Europe, while parts of Canada, the US, Mexico, Asia and eastern Australia “were significantly warmer than normal”, Copernicus noted.

On the other hand, it was cooler than normal in western Australia, the western US and western Russia, it said.

‘Hottest day ever’

It was the latest in a series of heat records over recent years, reflecting the impact of global warming driven by greenhouse gases released from human activity.

Preliminary readings published on Wednesday by US meteorologists indicated Tuesday was the hottest day ever recorded, based on data from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centres for Environmental Prediction.

Copernicus noted that sea surface temperatures were higher globally than any previous June on record, with “extreme marine heatwaves” around Ireland, Britain and the Baltic.

Antarctic sea ice reached its lowest extent for June since satellite observations began, at 17 per cent below average.

C3S scientist Julien Nicolas said the June record was driven largely by “very warm ocean surface temperatures” in the Pacific and Atlantic due to El Nino, a periodic warming phenomenon.

“On top of that is this warming trend of the ocean absorbing 90 percent of heat released by human activity,” he added.

The global temperature was 0.53 deg C above the 30-year average at an average of 16.51 deg C, he calculated.

“June 2023 is way above the others. This is the kind of anomaly we are not used to,” Dr Nicolas said.

Mr Petteri Taalas, secretary-general of the UN’s World Meteorological Organisation, warned on Monday that El Nino “will greatly increase the likelihood of breaking temperature records and triggering more extreme heat in many parts of the world and in the ocean”.

He urged governments “to mobilise preparations to limit the impacts on our health, our ecosystems and our economies”.