If a major El Nino hits, how prepared is Singapore?

SINGAPORE - In the coming weeks, a national guide on preventing heat stress will be released to help people plan their activities and what to wear outdoors, and the protective actions to take to avoid heat injuries.

After three years of more than usual rainfall in the region, the forecast is for hotter and drier weather in South-east Asia and Australia.

There is up to an 80 per cent chance of the El Nino climate phenomenon occurring in the later part of 2023, the United Nations has forecast. The eastern tropical Pacific Ocean is heating up quickly, a clear sign El Nino is emerging.

“The odds of more extreme temperatures leading to heatwave conditions have been shortened because of El Nino. Maximum temperatures can exceed 35 deg C in Singapore, and El Nino will do us no favours in that,” said associate professor of urban climate Winston Chow from Singapore Management University (SMU).

The possibility of a prolonged dry spell had led the Singapore Institute of International Affairs to issue a high risk alert for transboundary haze in late June.

Two severe haze episodes over the past decade, in 2013 and 2015, have been imprinted on people’s minds.

And the return to hot weather is a worry for many – the country recently felt its highest temperature in 40 years when Ang Mo Kio recorded 37 deg C on May 13.

Professor Benjamin Horton, director of the Earth Observatory of Singapore at Nanyang Technological University, hopes the Republic will intensify efforts to protect people from rising temperatures, much like how it strove to keep people safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Singapore had a fantastic action plan to keep people safe during the pandemic. All climate models project that the next five years can be really hot. What’s Singapore’s plan for this?” he said.

El Nino could stress Singapore’s water resources. In 2016, water levels in Linggiu Reservoir, Singapore’s main water source in Malaysia, plunged to a historic low of 20 per cent.

National water agency PUB said it will ramp up its production of desalinated water during dry months and also inject more Newater into the reservoirs to ensure that local water reserves remain at healthy levels.

With temperatures on the rise, people should learn to heat-proof themselves and recognise misconceptions related to hydration and cooling down, said Associate Professor Jason Lee, director of the Heat Resilience and Performance Centre at the National University of Singapore’s Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine (NUS Medicine).

Aerobic fitness exercises, which include running and cardio workouts, are known to be some of the most effective ways to raise resilience to heat, added Prof Lee.

Being aerobically fit improves the immune system and the body’s thermal capacity to better deal with heat stress. At the same time, other solutions such as heat acclimatisation and proper fluid intake should also be practised, he added.