Azmin Ali says all PKR leaders should have been consulted on Anwar's move to contest Port Dickson

BUTTERWORTH (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) deputy president Azmin Ali said all party leaders should have been privy to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's move to contest a seat in Port Dickson.

"It's purely academic now to discuss the issue, as the focus should be on winning the Port Dickson seat. But the leaders' concern was a serious matter that should be looked into," said Datuk Seri Azmin after a PKR election campaign ceramah (rally) in SP Arena in Seberang Jaya on Thursday night (Sept 13).

"These issues should be addressed so that their views are taken into consideration in the future."

He was replying to a question that he and several leaders were not consulted on the selection of Port Dickson as a seat for Mr Anwar.

The announcement on Mr Anwar's seat was made by party secretary-general Datuk Saifudiddin Nasution and vice-president Rafizi Ramli on Wednesday.

On questions if the PKR internal election campaign could get worse, Mr Azmin said it would not happen, as members were mature and committed to the cause and had the wisdom to choose the right leaders.