Anwar Ibrahim to contest Negeri Sembilan seat, say sources

PETALING JAYA - Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will contest a parliamentary seat in Negeri Sembilan in a by-election, according to top party sources quoted by The Star newspaper on Tuesday (Sept 11).

The Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president-elect has already picked the seat, the report said.

On Sunday, Mr Anwar said he could be contesting a seat in the north, south or middle part of the peninsula for his return to Parliament, reported Bernama.

"MPs in these three areas have stated their willingness to make way for me. I will make known my decision in a day or two," he told reporters.

PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said on Monday that the announcement on the seat will be made on Wednesday after Mr Anwar returns from a trip to Hong Kong.

Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, Member of Parliament for Port Dickson, is the only PKR parliamentary representative from Negeri Sembilan.

In the 14th General Election, Mr Danyal won the Port Dickson seat with 36,225 votes while Barisan Nasional's VS Mogan tallied 18,515 votes and Parti Islam SeMalaysia's Mahfuz Roslan garnered 6,594 votes.

This gave Mr Danyal a comfortable majority of 17,710.