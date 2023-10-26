Some couples miss out on precious wedding photos after photographer goes missing

SINGAPORE – Civil servant Shi Hui got married on Dec 31, 2022, but 10 months on, she is still waiting to see the photographs of her dream wedding taken by freelance photographer Alvin Yap.

Ms Shi Hui, 30, has all but given up hope of seeing the photos of her big day that she hired Mr Yap to capture on film. She had found Mr Yap through two bridal showcase events under wedding vendor Blissful Brides that took place in 2022.

Her husband paid the full amount of more than $2,000 for a pre-wedding photo shoot and wedding photography on Jan 19, 2023.

Ms Shi Hui, who declined to give her full name, said Mr Yap promised to deliver all the printed and digital photographs about one to two months after the wedding.

On March 14, Mr Yap sent a text message on WhatsApp saying he had suffered a “storage system crash” and that the photos taken at the wedding were affected.

Ms Shi Hui did not hear again from Mr Yap until April 7, when she and her husband got a text message from him saying he managed to do “data recovery” on his storage system.

That was the last they heard from him. She believes his company, Mellow Pictures, has closed down.

Many attempts to contact Mr Yap on WhatsApp and e-mail were met with silence. After six months, the couple lost patience.

Ms Shi Hui went public with her grievances and put up a post on the Facebook page Complaint Singapore.

She told The Straits Times: “My family and friends encouraged us to make it public and warn others about such photographers to save them from the pain of losing precious memories.

“Lovely pictures of us at our wedding have all vanished. All we are left with are only memories and morning pictures of our bridesmaids and groomsmen.”

Several other couples have also come forward in the comments’ section of Ms Shi Hui’s online posts with similar complaints about Mr Yap.