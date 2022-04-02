ST Explains: How safe is nuclear power for Singapore?

SINGAPORE - Nuclear energy could help to power Singapore by 2050, a report published last month had found.

The technology, once deemed unsuitable for the country, has already improved over the years, and greater progress lies ahead, said the Energy 50 Committee convened by the Energy Market Authority to chart a greener future for the country's power sector.

In particular, the report said that nuclear fusion technology and small modular reactors could be of interest for Singapore. The Straits Times speaks to experts about how nuclear technology works, and the recent developments in the space.

1. What is the difference between nuclear fusion and fission?

Both are physical processes that produce massive amounts of energy from atoms, said the United States Department of Energy on its website.

Fission involves the splitting of a heavy, unstable nucleus into two lighter nuclei, while fusion is the process where two light nuclei combine, releasing energy in the process.

All commercial nuclear plants now generate energy through fission.

But research groups worldwide are now looking into the feasibility of developing fusion plants.

Dr Valerian Hall-Chen, a scientist at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research's (A*Star) Institute of High Performance Computing, said: "The process of fission is easy to start and difficult to stop, while fusion is difficult to start but easy to stop."

He added that in fission reactors, several years of fuel is typically held in the reaction chamber, with various methods to ensure that it is "burnt" at a suitable rate. "There is a risk that the large quantities of fuel in fission reactors will be consumed quickly, potentially leading to a meltdown," he said.

Fusion, however, is less dangerous as there is no risk of a runaway chain reaction. But for fusion to occur, high temperatures several times hotter than the centre of the sun is required, he said.

2. Can nuclear energy technology be safer?

The two key safety concerns about nuclear technology are the possibilities of a nuclear meltdown - such as what happened at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in 1986 - and the generation of radioactive waste.

Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) research fellow Matthew Lloyd, whose work involves developing new metal alloys for nuclear fission and fusion industries, said that since the Chernobyl incident, there have been several generations of reactors with enhanced safety features, such as multiple independent backup cooling systems.

The development of nuclear fusion technology will also take away the risk of a nuclear meltdown, he added.