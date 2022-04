SINGAPORE - Electricity prices in Singapore have gone up again for the fifth quarter in a row since the start of 2021.

The latest increase of almost 10 per cent - from 25.44 cents to 27.94 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) before the goods and services tax - was due to "significantly higher global gas and oil prices exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine", grid operator SP Group said last Thursday (March 31) .