Extreme heat continues to scorch large parts of Asia

BANGKOK – Large swathes of Asia are sweltering through a heatwave that has topped temperature records from Myanmar to the Philippines and forced millions of children to stay home from school.

In India, record temperatures have triggered a deadly heatwave and concerns about voter turnout in the nation’s marathon election. Extreme heat has also forced Bangladesh to close all schools across the country.

Extreme temperatures have also been recorded in Myanmar and Thailand, while huge areas of the Philippines are suffering from a drought.

Experts say climate change has made heatwaves more frequent, longer and more intense, while the El Nino weather phenomenon is also driving this year’s exceptionally warm weather.

Approximate voter turnout data after polls closed on April 26 in India – when stage two of the nation’s seven stage general election took place – put voter turnout at 61 per cent. This was lower than the 65 per cent in the first phase, and 68 per cent in the second phase five years ago.

Among the states that headed to the polls last week was the southern state of Kerala, where media reports on April 29 said that at least two people – a 90-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man – were suspected to have died of heatstroke. Temperatures in Kerala soared to 41.9 deg C, nearly 5.5 deg C above normal temperatures. At least two people have also died in India’s eastern state of Odisha, where temperatures hit 44.9 deg C on April 28 – the highest recorded in April.

In neighbouring Bangladesh, students will continue to stay home this week, after schools across the country were ordered shut on April 29. A two-judge bench of the country’s High Court passed an order directing all primary and secondary schools and madrasahs (Islamic schools) nationwide to remain closed till May 5, affecting an estimated 32 million students.

Classes had just resumed the day before on April 28 – Bangladesh follows the Sunday to Thursday Islamic work week – after a week-long national school closure beginning on April 21 was lifted.

In the capital Dhaka, maximum temperatures have been forecasted to remain above 40 deg C until May 2. The average temperatures in the city over the past week have been 4 or 5 deg C higher than the 30-year average for the same period.

In Myanmar, the mercury hit 48.2 deg C in the town of Chauk in central Myanmar’s Magway region on April 28, according to a statement from the country’s weather office. This was the highest temperature seen anywhere in Myanmar in April since records began 56 years ago.

Temperatures hit 40 deg C in commercial hub Yangon and 44 deg C in the second city of Mandalay on the same day, the weather office said.

In the Philippines, temperatures have sizzled around 40 deg C in parts of the archipelago in recent days, with the heat index – what the temperature feels like, taking into account humidity – in one area hitting 53 deg C.