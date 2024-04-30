Which parts of Asia are suffering from record temperatures and how long will the heat last?

BANGKOK – Large swaths of Asia are sweltering through a heatwave that has topped temperature records from Myanmar to the Philippines and forced millions of children to stay home from school.

Here are some questions and answers about the extreme heat, which scientists warn will become more frequent and intense because of human-induced climate change.

Where is affected?

The heat has hit much of South Asia and South-east Asia, with record temperatures in Myanmar’s Chauk and the Philippine capital Manila in recent days.

The Thai authorities have issued warnings about “severe conditions”, while the authorities in Cambodia, Myanmar, Vietnam, India and Bangladesh all forecast temperatures above 40 deg C.

The Philippines and Bangladesh have both suspended in-person classes, while India is reviewing whether heat has affected turnout in national elections.

Even northern Japan has been affected: temperatures in Japan’s Sapporo in April passed 25 deg C at the earliest point of any year on record.

What is causing the heat?

The months preceding the region’s monsoon, or rainy season, are usually hot, but temperatures in 2024 are well above average in many countries.

Experts say climate change is causing more frequent heatwaves that are more intense and last longer.

Asia is also warming faster than the global average, according to the World Meteorological Organisation, a UN agency.

And the El Nino weather phenomenon is playing a role in 2024, said Dr Milton Speer, a meteorologist and visiting research fellow at the University of Technology Sydney.

“The lack of cloud in El Nino means that temperatures are likely to be higher on average,” he told AFP.

Sea surface temperatures in the region are currently several degrees Celsius above normal, “which helps keep the temperatures higher than average inland overnight”.

“So daytime temperatures start climbing from a higher base.”

There are other factors at play too, including deforestation that reduces shade and increases dry surface area, and the urban heat island effect, where concrete, glass and steel structures absorb rather than reflect heat.