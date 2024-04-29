Schools closed, warnings issued as Asia swelters in extreme heatwave

MANILA - South and South-east Asia braced itself for more extreme heat on April 28 as authorities across the region issued health warnings and residents fled to parks and air-conditioned malls for relief.

A wave of exceptionally hot weather has blasted the region over the past week, sending the mercury as high as 45 deg C and forcing thousands of schools to tell students to stay home.

The Philippines announced on April 28 the suspension of in-person classes at all public schools for two days after a record-shattering day of heat in the capital Manila.

In Thailand, where at least 30 people have died of heatstroke so far in 2024, the meteorological department warned of “severe conditions” after temperatures in a northern province exceeded 44.1 deg C on April 27.

And in Cambodia, Myanmar, Vietnam, India and Bangladesh, forecasters warned that temperatures could exceed 40 deg C in the coming days as people endured searing heat and stifling humidity.

“I dare not go out in the daytime. I am worried we would get heatstroke,” said a 39-year-old cashier in Myanmar’s Yangon who gave her name as San Yin.

She said she has been going to a park with her husband and four-year-old son at night to escape the heat of their fourth-floor apartment.

“This is the only spot we can stay to avoid the heat in our neighbourhood,” she said.

Global temperatures hit record highs in 2023, and the United Nations weather and climate agency said April 23 that Asia was warming at a particularly rapid pace.

Extensive scientific research has found climate change is causing heat waves to become longer, more frequent and more intense.

No relief

Myanmar has recorded temperatures that are 3 to 4 deg C higher than the April average, its weather monitor said last week.

And on April 28, the national forecaster predicted temperatures in the central city of Mandalay could rise to 43 deg C.

The ministry of water and meteorology in Cambodia warned that temperatures could also hit 43 deg C in some parts of the country in the week ahead, while the health ministry advised people to monitor their health “during hot weather related to climate change”.

Temperatures in Vietnam were also forecast to remain high during a five-day national holiday, with forecasts as high as 41 deg C in the north.

Forecasters there said it would remain intensely hot until the end of April, with cooler conditions expected in May.