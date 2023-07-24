Experts on why heat may affect the elderly more; new heat stress advisory shares tips on cooling down

SINGAPORE - Contrary to popular belief among the elderly, drinking cold water is an effective way to cool the body and reduce the risk of heat stress, according to Associate Professor Jason Lee Kai Wei who heads the Heat Resilience and Performance Centre (HRPC).

The HRPC is based at the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine.

This cultural belief that the shock of cold water is bad for long-term health is not backed by science said Prof Lee who sees the need “to step up education to debunk myths.”

He said that the elderly are especially vulnerable and must remain healthy and fit to increase their resistance to rising heat in Singapore that reached an all-time high of 37 deg C on May 23 this year.

Dr Tay Ruixin, a family physician at Tucker Medical, explained that normal age-related changes would compromise an elderly individual’s thermoregulation which functions to maintain a stable core body temperature of 37 deg C. This can affect those as young as 60.

“Older individuals also produce less sweat per sweat gland, and have a lower overall sweat rate for the same heat load conditions,” said Dr Tay about why an elderly person’s body does not cool down as effectively.

On top of this reduced ability to sweat, the elderly also have reduced blood flow to the skin which impacts the transfer of heat from the body core to the skin for dissipation, she added.

Dr Kuan Ling Yee, consultant at the National Skin Centre affirmed this: “The elderly have less efficient heat dissipation leading to a rise in core body temperature when exposed to warm weather.”

Beyond age, some medications may make individuals more sensitive to heat. Individuals with chronic illnesses may be vulnerable as “some medications that are meant to treat the diseases may potentially compromise their thermoregulation and predispose them to a higher risk of heat injury,” said Prof Lee who is working to uncover more about the effects of these medications on vulnerable groups.

Dr Kuan cautioned that “older individuals have decreased thirst sensation, and their kidneys’ ability to conserve sodium and water also declines with advancing age.”

For these reasons, “older people take longer to recover from dehydration,” he said.

The signs of dehydration in the elderly “may present with a change in concentration and alertness,” Dr Kuan noted.

“At times, dehydrated elderly patients may appear lethargic or confused.”

“All older adults are encouraged to consume adequate amounts of drinks and not merely water. Examples include soup, tea, and drinks they prefer,” he said.

The physical environment is also important in preventing heat stress as the elderly “have a diminished perception of discomfort in a hot environment,” explained Dr Tay. This means keeping them sheltered from direct sunlight.