Taiwan’s female V-P picks reflect commitment to gender equality, but challenges remain

Taiwan’s other main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) is the only party to have selected a man: fiery media personality Jaw Shaw-kong to run alongside New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih.

Still, with two of the three vice-presidential candidates being women, analysts said it is a reflection of the island’s continually high representation of women in politics.

This is helped too by Ms Tsai’s feat of twice being elected on her own steam, unlike other women leaders in Asia who often are wives, daughters or sisters of male leaders.

Ms Tsai has to step down at the end of her second term, under constitutional limits.

Female political participation is also at an all-time high, partly helped by a long tradition of gender quotas in elections. Women account for 42.5 per cent of Parliament, while the proportion of female local government heads has reached a historic 56.3 per cent.

Taiwan’s gender quotas stipulate that women must get one out of every four seats in electoral districts at the local elections, as well as half of the seats allocated to political parties based on their overall performance in the legislative elections.

But while gender activists see such trends as a positive sign, they remain cautious about jumping to the conclusion that Taiwan’s political scene has truly become more progressive when it comes to gender equality.

“It should always be celebrated that there are women going for top roles in government, but we should remember that the vice-president is more of a supplementary position to the president,” said Ms Christina Chen, managing director of Awakening Foundation, which promotes gender equality.

“Would Ms Hsiao or Ms Wu have any real power if they get voted into office? That remains to be seen.”

The vice-president has little formal power, but is the first in line to succeed the president. Two vice-presidents in the past succeeded to the presidency upon the presidents’ deaths: Yen Chia-kan served out the remainder of Chiang Kao-shek’s term upon the latter’s death in 1975, while Lee Teng-hui became president when Chiang Ching-kuo died of a heart attack in 1988.

Ms Chen added that there has been no talk yet if either of the two vice-presidential candidates would be able to follow in the footsteps of Ms Tsai and become a future president.

“Take Ms Hsiao, for example. She has a good reputation in the US and has a wealth of experience in foreign policy as well as in domestic affairs, and would naturally be seen as a strong successor. But that idea hasn’t really been discussed yet,” she told The Straits Times.