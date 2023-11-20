Taiwan presidential front runner William Lai names former US envoy as running mate

TAIPEI - William Lai Ching-te, the front runner for Taiwan's presidency, on Nov 20 named Taipei's former envoy to the United States as his running mate in January's election, a high-profile diplomat well known in Washington but who Beijing denounces as a separatist.

Mr Lai, vice-president and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) presidential candidate, has almost consistently led opinion polls ahead of the election, which is taking place amid increased Chinese pressure on Taiwan to accept Beijing's sovereignty claims.

His running mate, Ms Hsiao Bi-khim, 52, who had been Taiwan's de facto ambassador to the United States since 2020, had been widely considered as the most likely running mate for Mr Lai.

In a post on his Facebook page, Mr Lai said he would formally present Ms Hsiao as his running mate on Monday afternoon. Taiwan's foreign ministry said it had accepted her resignation.

"I believe that Bi-khim is definitely an excellent person when it comes to Taiwan's diplomatic work today, and she is a rare diplomatic talent in our country," Mr Lai added.

Like Mr Lai, Ms Hsiao is detested by China, which has on two occasions placed sanctions on her, most recently in April, saying she is an "independence diehard".

China's Taiwan Affairs Office on Nov 15 referred to Mr Lai and Ms Hsiao as an "independence double act" and that Taiwan's people are "very clear" about what them teaming up means for the "situation in the Taiwan Strait". It did not elaborate.

The DPP champions Taiwan's separate identity from China. The DPP-led government says only Taiwan's people can decide their future, and has repeatedly offered talks with Beijing but been rebuffed.

The DPP’s smooth handling of its vice-presidential nominee stands in contrast with efforts by Taiwan’s two main opposition parties to agree on a joint ticket. Their negotiations have stalled.

The largest opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), which traditionally favours close ties with Beijing, is locked in a dispute with the smaller Taiwan People’s Party about which of their candidates should run as president and which as vice-president after initially agreeing to work together.

The deadline to register presidential candidates with the election commission is Nov 17.

Mr Lai, writing on Facebook, pointed to the “turmoil” in the opposition camp.

“In contrast, the team I lead is definitely a fully prepared and tested one,” he said.

Ms Hsiao was born in Japan to a Taiwanese father and American mother and initially worked in the office of then-president Chen Shui-bian, also from the DPP, and then as a DPP lawmaker.

Unusually in Taiwan, she uses a Taiwanese Hokkien spelling of her name in English to underscore her identity as Taiwanese and not Chinese. REUTERS