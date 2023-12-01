Return of ex-Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu, Taiwan opposition KMT’s ‘strongest hen’

Former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu on the campaign trail rallying support for Kuomintang legislative candidates. PHOTO: HAN KUO-YU/FACEBOOK
Yip Wai Yee
Taiwan Correspondent
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
TAIPEI – “Please transfer your love for me to Hou Yu-ih.”

That is what former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu said at an October rally in New Taipei in response to declarations of “I love you” from his fervent supporters.

