Surging fruit and vegetable prices a hot potato issue in South Korea ahead of legislative election

SEOUL - Apples and green onions have been stirring up a storm before South Koreans head to the polls on April 10.

Apart from controversies such as a scandal over a Dior handbag gifted to First Lady Kim Keon-hee and the ongoing doctors’ strike, surging food inflation amid economic stagnation has put the ruling government in a precarious position ahead of the race for seats in the National Assembly.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and his ruling People’s Power Party (PPP) are hoping to win back control of the legislature from the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea (DP).

But Mr Yoon is in a bit of a pickle after a visit to a supermarket on March 18, where he picked up a bunch of green onions priced at 875 won (87 Singapore cents) per kg and declared the price “reasonable”.

This was actually a special promotional price and not a reflection of the prevailing market price of green onions, which was as high as 4,000 won per kg then.

The backlash was instant. Opposition politicians gleefully carried bunches of green onions – a staple of Korean cuisine – and ridiculed the President for being out of touch with the masses.

Early voters who went to the polls on the weekend of April 6 and 7 brought along bunches of onions, with some even holding up paper bags which held green onions and had the word “Dior” scrawled on them. The election authorities have since banned the vegetable from polling stations, citing concerns of “election interference”.

South Korea has an early voting system introduced in 2014, which allows voters to cast their votes earlier on predetermined dates, in order to encourage higher voter turnout.

Of some 44.3 million eligible voters, 31.3 per cent have already cast their votes through the early voting system in a record high turnout at this stage of the election. The remaining voters will submit their votes on April 10.

Inflation has emerged as a hot electoral issue.

Consumer prices in South Korea rose by 3.1 per cent in March from a year earlier, official statistics have shown, with food prices as a whole rising by 6.7 per cent.

Fruit prices, in particular, have shot through the roof – the price of apples hit an all-time high of 9,170 won per kg in March, more than double the 4,106 won per kg just a year ago. This led local media to dub it an “appflation” (combination of apple and inflation) crisis.

Voters, like Madam Kim Soo-young, are more upset with President Yoon’s comment than just the food inflation.

The 50-year-old housekeeper recalled that the price of green onions had risen even higher to peak at nearly 7,000 won a kg in 2021 when President Moon Jae-in was in power, driving people to grow onions at home and swop cultivation tips on the internet.

But the recent incident showed that President Yoon was uninterested in people’s livelihoods, she said, which is leading her, a swing voter, to cast her vote for the new party Rebuilding Korea Party set up by Mr Yoon’s old foe Cho Kuk.

“Most people can’t buy green onions for 875 won anywhere. Even the apples that we commonly eat have become so expensive. It is not so much a matter of price – what makes people like us angry is that the President does not appear to understand what we are going through.”