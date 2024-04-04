South Korean parties pushing green agenda ahead of April 10 election

SEOUL – South Korea’s deeply divided political parties have shown rare alignment leading up to next week’s election for Parliament, with both backing candidates and policies advancing a green agenda.

Surveys leading up to the April 10 election have shown tackling climate change is largely a non-partisan issue for South Korean voters, unlike in several other advanced economies where the gap between conservatives and liberals has widened.

In a first for an election in the country, the main conservative and progressive parties have ranked the climate crisis among their top 10 policy pledges, but they will need to follow through with concrete actions to facilitate change.

Voters were reminded of the resource-poor country’s precarious energy situation when South Korea cut off imports of Russian oil and gas in response to the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

This also revived awareness of the role nuclear power and renewables play in the energy mix for driving the economy.

“Climate change is like a must-have item on your agenda if you are a politician in the modern world,” said Dr Kim Soo Jin, a visiting professor at Dankook University’s graduate school of carbon neutrality.

“For this to have any long-term, meaningful impact, these candidates need to prove that they have very specific climate-related policy plans.”

The main conservative People Power Party (PPP) and the main opposition progressive Democratic Party launched unprecedented searches to recruit candidates with climate expertise to run for seats under their banner.

This could help them show voters they have experts in their camp who can drive the climate agenda in Parliament.

In a nationwide survey conducted among 17,000 people in February, one in three identified themselves as “climate voters”, and almost two-thirds indicated they would still consider voting for a candidate or party for climate pledges even if their views on politics do not align.

The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 0.8 percentage points at a confidence level of 95 per cent.

While there is a certain degree of disagreement on the power mix, the parties say there is a need for an increase in clean energy and agree on the nation’s goal to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

Both the ruling and the opposition parties have vowed to stimulate the emissions trading scheme by raising the volume of paid allowances.

The climate goals of the two main parties are generally in line with those of the left-leaning Green Justice party, which has a more ambitious and speedy plan for carbon neutrality and to increase the share of renewable energy to 50 per cent by 2035.

One other major issue that the two biggest parties are both pushing are calls for boosting the country’s fertility rate that ranks lowest in the world.