SEOUL - An old foe has emerged as a threat to South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and his ruling People Power Party (PPP) ahead of the legislative elections on April 10.

Cho Kuk, a former justice minister ousted in 2019 due to a graft probe led by Mr Yoon while he was prosecutor-general, is making waves with his new Reform Korea Party (RKP), set up about five weeks before South Koreans head to the polls.