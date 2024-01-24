Why is a Dior handbag causing a rift between S.Korea President Yoon and his close adviser?

SEOUL – Pressure on South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol is set to grow after a public rift between him and his party’s leader Han Dong-hoon, fuelled by an ongoing controversy over a luxury handbag that was gifted to the First Lady in 2022.

The incident may dampen the prospects of the ruling People’s Power Party (PPP) in the legislative elections that are just weeks away.

The President is said to have ordered the resignation of Mr Han over the weekend, after the latter said the party and the presidential office could have better handled the controversy surrounding Mr Yoon’s spouse for accepting a Dior handbag from a pastor.

News of the fallout shocked many, given the close ties between the duo whose relationship goes back more than 20 years to their time as prosecutors.

In a dramatic U-turn, both made a show of reconciling when Mr Yoon visited a local market on Jan 23. News footage showed the former justice minister greeting the President with a 90-degree deep bow, while Mr Yoon tapped Mr Han’s shoulder in an ostensibly friendly gesture.

Mr Han is widely regarded as PPP’s ticket to success in the legislative elections, and tipped to be a presidential candidate in 2027.

The 50-year-old political heavyweight gained popularity for his calm demeanour while delivering sharp rebuttals to the opposition, which dominates the current National Assembly.

He stepped down as justice minister just a month ago to take over the party reins.

A survey conducted by Gallup Korea in December had Mr Han voted as Korea’s No. 2 “favourite future political leader” with 16 per cent support, second only to main opposition leader Lee Jae-myung, who had 19 per cent of the votes.

On the sudden patch-up, Seoul National University law professor Lee Jae-min said: “Just too much is at stake for them now. They just can’t afford to be wrangling over their different views.”

Sogang University political science professor Kim Jae-chun called Mr Yoon’s initial reaction “absurd”. He said: “What was going on with Yoon that day? Did he, in a fit of pique, call his chief of staff, and say, ‘Just go’ to that guy and then tell him to step down? I mean, you only have 77 days left to the election (as at Jan 24).”

Mr Han is known to be one of Mr Yoon’s closest advisers and confidants.

In 2023 as justice minister, he sided with Mr Yoon in opposing a Bill proposed by the opposition – that was eventually vetoed by the President – to launch a special investigation into First Lady Kim Keon-hee’s alleged involvement in stock manipulation.