South Korea reports 78 new coronavirus cases, total 9,661

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea reported 78 new coronavirus cases on Monday (March 30), taking the national tally to 9,661, the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The death toll rose to 158, from 152 a day earlier, while 195 people recovered from the virus, according to the KCDC.

A massive testing campaign, coupled with intensive contact tracing, has been credited with helping South Korea slow the spread of the disease.

South Korea's Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Sunday that every person arriving in the country from overseas will soon be required to undergo two weeks of quarantine to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The new mandatory isolation for all arrivals - including South Koreans - will go into effect on Wednesday.

Currently, people arriving from the United States have to spend two weeks in quarantine and those showing symptoms, like fever, are required to be tested for the coronavirus. Tighter rules, including a mandatory test and quarantine took effect last Thursday for visitors from Europe on long-term visas.