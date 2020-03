SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea has confirmed 105 new coronavirus cases as of midnight Saturday (March 28), bringing the country's total now to 9,583, the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday.

The country has reported similar daily numbers for the past two weeks, down from a high of over 900 in late February.

A massive testing campaign, coupled with intensive contact tracing, is credited with helping South Korea slow the spread of the disease.