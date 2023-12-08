Singapore to keep finding ways to add value to China, says DPM Lawrence Wong

BEIJING – Singapore has to constantly find ways to provide value to its relationship with China, whether it is in sharing its experience in grappling with an ageing population or linking China with the wider region.

At the same time, the world’s second-largest economy, with its considerable strengths today, also offers lessons for Singapore.

More than three decades since establishing bilateral relations, the relationship is now one of mutual learning and collaboration, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Speaking to Singapore media as he wrapped up a four-day visit to China, Mr Wong, flanked by his Cabinet colleagues Desmond Lee and Chee Hong Tat, said that Singapore, in its role as a reliable and trusted partner, can also connect China to the wider region.

On Dec 7, he co-chaired the top-level collaboration platform between Singapore and Beijing – the Joint Council on Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) – along with Chinese Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang.

Singapore can contribute its economic capabilities and technologies to the bilateral cooperation, Mr Wong said, in response to a question from The Straits Times about what Singapore brings to the table.

At the same time, China has strengths in areas like electric vehicles, renewable energy and even the green economy, he said.

“We can complement each other in the economic arena.”

Singapore can also share its social and community practices, he said.

“We do it in our public housing estates in quite a unique fashion, with services readily available with our void deck amenities,” he said, noting that this caters to a rapidly ageing population – a challenge both countries face.

“And that’s something that China has already started to do in Tianjin Eco-City, and they are interested in seeing how they can scale up across other cities in China as well,” he added.

Tianjin Eco-City is the second government-to-government project between both sides. It was launched in 2008 and is shifting from sustainable urban development to being a model for high-quality, low-carbon growth.

Mr Lee, the Minister for National Development, noted that in the early years of the project, it was Singapore that added value to the city with its expertise.

However, this changed in the past 10 years as the Chinese became advanced in many of these sustainable technologies.

Mr Lee said: “It’s not just for us to continue to collaborate with China, but (it is) an opportunity also for us to learn about the way they do things. We compare notes, work together and some of these ideas may be helpful to us in Singapore.”