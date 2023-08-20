‘Can’t sleep at night’: China’s youth worry about tough job market

BEIJING - Freshly graduated psychology major Zhang has failed to find a job in her chosen field of market research despite sending out thousands of curricula vitae to Chinese employers.

The months-long search has taken an emotional toll on the 23-year-old, who had ironically conducted a survey on job seeking anxiety as part of her university studies.

“After graduating, I’ve found that the pressure is really huge,” she told AFP at a recruitment fair in Beijing this weekend, declining to provide her full name for fear of repercussions.

“For every ten resumes I send out, I get one response,” she said.

Ms Zhang is one of millions of graduates entering China’s job market at a time of soaring youth unemployment.

Recently the figure has hit a record every month with 21.3 per cent of people aged 16 to 24 jobless in June.

The authorities on Tuesday abruptly said they would stop publishing age-related employment data, prompting public scepticism and concern over youth joblessness in the world’s second-largest economy.

At career fairs in Beijing this week, attendees described a challenging landscape for inexperienced candidates hoping to land their first or second jobs.

Mr Yang Yao, an unemployed 21-year-old with experience in media, was disappointed after browsing advertisements at a fair in central Beijing on Thursday, where employers mostly sought staff for low-paying sales and administrative positions.

He had quit his previous job in eastern China’s Zhejiang province to move closer to his family in Beijing, and was now wracked with anxiety about his prospects after a fruitless few weeks of searching.

“Every night I find myself worrying, what if I can’t find a job, what will I do about living costs? And I can’t sleep at night,” he told AFP.

Post-Covid-19 slump

China has released a raft of indicators in recent months pointing to a slowdown in the country’s post-Covid-19 economic rebound, with weak consumer demand making firms reluctant to hire.

“Recent activity data generally came on the weaker side, suggesting that the recovery is stalling,” Ms Jing Liu, Greater China chief economist at HSBC, wrote in a note this week.

“This has been reflected by the labour market data,” she added.

Mr Xie Wei, a 39-year-old hiring manager at a telecommunications services firm, told AFP that companies that had survived three years of disruption during China’s zero-Covid pandemic restrictions were now more selective when taking on new employees.

The companies that have bounced back “will pick a direction, and this direction is first of all that the company must survive”, he said.

He also said he felt that young workers, especially those born after the mid-1990s, “are lacking psychological pressure, so they might be lazier” – echoing the government’s stance that the youth should be willing to endure hardship.