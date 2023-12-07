From food security to ‘therapeutic gardens’: Singapore, China sign over 20 MOUs

TIANJIN – Singapore and China signed 24 memorandums of understanding (MOUs) and agreements following the 19th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation held on Dec 7. Here are some key announcements:

Environmental cooperation

Both sides will cooperate in areas like nuclear safety, radiation protection, biodiversity conservation and increased cooperation at various forums. This is in addition to existing cooperation in ecological civilisation, circular economy and environmental governance.

Climate-friendly and liveable cities

Singapore and China will work together to promote the creation of climate-friendly and liveable cities, with the Tianjin Eco-City being used as a test bed. There will also be an annual ministerial-level dialogue between both sides, with the inaugural session having taken place in May 2023.

Agriculture and food security

Both sides will step up cooperation in the research and development of vertical farming and climate-resilient agriculture. They will also work on areas relating to the trade of agricultural products, as well as food security and supply.

Digital policy

There will be a Singapore-China Digital Policy Dialogue established in the first half of 2024, to facilitate high-level discussions on development and policy issues in areas such as digital trade, artificial intelligence governance and commercial data flows.

Green and digital shipping corridor

A green and digital shipping corridor will be set up between Singapore and Tianjin to support the decarbonisation, digitalisation and growth of the maritime industry. The route will serve as a test bed for digital solutions, alternative fuels and technology.

Both cities will work with various stakeholders to ensure more efficient port clearance through digital exchange, promote the use of new fuel technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and spur innovation for start-ups.

Contemplative landscape and therapeutic gardens

Singapore and Tianjin will work on a new project focusing on contemplative landscape design and therapeutic gardens. They will use the Singapore-China Friendship Garden in Tianjin Eco-City as a “sandbox” for climate change solutions that are also beneficial to the local community.

Education exchanges

Singapore and China will continue to strengthen education collaborations through exchanges at all levels. These include exchanges of scholars, students and interns, and attachments at technical and vocational institutes by educators.

The education ministries of both countries will continue to offer teacher training in languages and work towards collaborating in other teacher capacity building schemes focused on areas such as digital education and lifelong learning.