Singapore, China to strengthen people-to-people linkages as ‘bedrock’ of bilateral ties: DPM Lawrence Wong

TIANJIN - Singapore and China will strengthen people-to-people exchanges in the post-pandemic era, said Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at the top bilateral forum between the two countries on Dec 7.

In support of this, there will be a 30-day mutual visa-free arrangement between the two countries, he added at the 19th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC).

This means that citizens from both countries can visit the other for up to 30 days without the need for a visa. Currently, China passport holders have to apply for a visa to enter Singapore, while Singaporeans can go to China for up to 15 days visa-free.

The new arrangement will “enable more people-to-people exchanges, thereby fortifying the bedrock of our bilateral relations”, said DPM Wong.

At the moment, flights between Singapore and China are at 75 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

He noted that this is the first JCBC since both sides upgraded bilateral relations earlier in 2023.

“This upgrade is not just a change in name. It reflects our shared aspirations to set more ambitious goals in our cooperation between our two countries.

“And we have projects that truly reflect the key elements of our partnership, which is one that is comprehensive and of all-round high quality, as well as future oriented.”

DPM Wong added that the JCBC meeting is also significant as it marks the 15th anniversary of the Tianjin Eco-City project.

“The Eco-City is a visionary project that seeks to develop a model of city development that is environmentally sustainable, and we set about doing this even before environmental issues like climate change became a key global agenda.”

He was personally involved in the development of the Tianjin Eco-City for a number of years when he was minister for national development. “It’s very heartening to come back here and see how far the development has progressed these last 15 years,” said Mr Wong.

In April, Singapore and China upgraded bilateral relations to an all-round, high-quality, future-oriented partnership, ushering in a new phase in diplomatic ties.