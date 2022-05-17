Shanghai residents leverage Excel skills, management savvy to navigate Covid-19 lockdown

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - China's worst Covid-19 outbreak has frayed nerves and stirred resentment among many residents of Shanghai but some have thrived in the face of adversity, stepping up with bright ideas and commitment to help their communities through the crisis.

Not surprisingly, many such people have used the skills they developed in their jobs to help others navigate the frightening new world of forced quarantine and lockdowns that no one dreamed of before Covid.

Mr Li Di, a senior executive with a global bank, knew he had to help when he was admitted to the Nanhui quarantine site in April, after testing positive for Covid, and was confronted by chaos.

"There were only 120 to 150 staff to take care of 10,000 patients. The staff literally had their hands full," said Mr Li.

Mr Li set up a team of more than a dozen volunteers to arrange meals, distribute various supplies and help elderly patients who were struggling with various quarantine centre requirements.

He also set up a more efficient way for people in quarantine to communicate with staff, which helped to streamline the process for the compulsory testing of the 400 people in his building, cutting the time it took from three hours to just one, to the approval of over-stretched staff.

He even helped organise halal food for Muslims.

"You have to bring in some modern management skills to make things more efficient and make life easier," Mr Li said.

Shanghai has become the epicentre of China's largest outbreak since the virus was first reported in the city of Wuhan in late 2019. Under China's zero-Covid policy, everyone who tests positive, and their close contacts, must quarantine at designated sites.

Videos on social media have shown hastily arranged quarantine centres across the city, including one made of shipping containers and one at a school with no blankets or hot water.

The huge majority of Shanghai residents who have dodged Covid have not escaped the ordeal of lockdown.

People ordered to stay at home in their flats have struggled to get fresh food and other essential items as the restrictions have shut shops and exposed a huge shortage of delivery staff.