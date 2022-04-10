Shanghai's Covid-19 cases keep rising, food supply problems persist

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - Shanghai reported nearly 25,000 locally transmitted Covid-19 infections on Sunday (April 10), as residents of China's most populous city voiced complaints over food and basic supplies and concern spread that more cities may soon be in the same situation.

Streets of the locked-down financial hub of 26 million people remained empty as curbs under the city's "zero tolerance" policy allow only healthcare workers, volunteers, delivery personnel or those with special permission to go out.

Shanghai's case numbers are small compared with those in some cities globally, but it is battling China's worst Covid-19 outbreak since the virus emerged in the central city of Wuhan in 2019.

Of the local cases that Shanghai reported on Sunday, 1,006 were symptomatic, while 23,937 were classed as asymptomatic, which China counts separately.

The city has become a test bed for China's elimination strategy, which seeks to test, trace and centrally quarantine all Covid-19-positive people to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The curbs have sharply squeezed supplies of food and other essentials. Many supermarkets have been shut and thousands of couriers locked in. Access to medical care has also been a concern.

Online videos in recent days show residents struggling with security personnel and hazmat-suited medical staff at some compounds, with occupants shouting that they need food.

Executives for e-commerce giants JD.com and food delivery service Ele.me attended the city's daily briefing, seeking to convince residents that bottlenecks would ease.

JD.com vice-president Wang Wenbo said he understood concerns about delivery speed and that the company was focusing on basic foodstuffs and baby care items. Ele.me senior vice-president Xiao Shuixian said his company had brought in 2,800 more delivery workers over the past week.

Citizens in several cities expressed anxiety in social media groups that their cities might also go into lockdown, with screenshots shared of maps showing various highways closed across the country.

Many of the closures may be due to local governments implementing their own measures.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Transport said it met other government departments to work on standardising highway pandemic checkpoints as restrictions at the local level were causing congestion for critical supplies, the ministry said.

A video circulating on social media appeared to show lorries departing Shanghai being scanned with handheld detectors to make sure no one was trying to leave the city hidden inside.

Reuters was not able to confirm the video's authenticity.