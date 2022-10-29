Seoul Halloween stampede: At least 59 dead, 150 people injured

SEOUL - At least 59 people died and 150 were injured in a stampede in Seoul’s Itaewon area as a huge crowd flocked into the central district of the South Korean capital to celebrate Halloween, Yonhap news agency reported.

Dozens were reported to have suffered cardiac arrest.

The fire authorities were administering CPR to at least 50 people as of 11.30pm on Saturday, according to the news agency.

Broadcaster KBS said two people had died, but photos from the scene showed a number of body bags on the ground.

Social media footage showed several people being assisted by rescue officials and the public at the scene. Reuters could not verify authenticity of the footage.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered the deployment of a disaster response team, according to reports, with officials told to administer first aid.

Mr Yoon was at the Yongsan Presidential Office Crisis Management Centre to preside over an emergency inspection meeting related to the Halloween accident in Itaewon, a presidential spokesman said.

Dozens were reportedly injured when a large crowd pushed forward on a narrow street during the festivities.

The Korea Herald reported that around 100,000 people had flocked to the area to celebrate the first Halloween weekend without having to put on Covid-19 masks or having to observe social distancing measures.

An unidentified celebrity visited a bar in the nightlife hub, which drew a massive crowd, according to the local broadcaster YTN.

Emergency officials received at least 81 calls from people in the Itaewon area saying they were having difficulty breathing. REUTERS