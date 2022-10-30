Some of the world's worst stampedes

SEOUL - At least 149 people were killed in a crush during a Halloween celebration in South Korea’s capital Seoul late on Saturday.

Here are details of some of the worst stampedes over the last three decades:

April 1989: Ninety-six people are killed and at least 200 injured in Britain’s worst sports disaster after a crowd surge crushed fans against barriers at the English F.A. Cup semi-final match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough stadium in Sheffield.

July 1990: Inside Saudi Arabia’s al-Muaissem tunnel near the Muslim holy city of Mecca, 1,426 pilgrims are crushed to death during Eid al-Adha, Islam’s most important feast, at the end of the annual haj pilgrimage.

May 1994: A stampede near Jamarat Bridge in Saudi Arabia during the haj kills 270 in the area where pilgrims hurl stones at piles of rocks symbolising the devil.

April 1998: One hundred and nineteen Muslim pilgrims are crushed to death during the haj in Saudi Arabia.

May 2001: In Ghana, at least 126 people are killed in a stampede at Accra’s main soccer stadium when police fire tear gas at rioting fans in one of Africa’s worst soccer disasters.

Feb 2004: A stampede kills 251 Muslim pilgrims in Saudi Arabia near Jamarat Bridge during the haj ritual stoning of the devil.

Jan 2005: At least 265 Hindu pilgrims are killed in a crush near a remote temple in India’s Maharashtra state.

Aug 2005: At least 1,005 people die in Iraq when Shi’ites stampede off a bridge over the Tigris river in Baghdad, panicked by rumours of a suicide bomber in the crowd.