Sakura season begins in Tokyo, 15 days later than in 2023

Heading to Japan next weekend? You are in luck. Sakura season officially began in Tokyo on March 29, and trees are expected to be in full bloom in about a week.

This is five days later than usual and 15 days later than in 2023.

According to the Yomiuri Shimbun, this year’s cherry blossom season is the latest to start in a decade.

The elusive flowers were previously predicted to start blooming as early as last week, but many people were left disappointed when a sudden cold snap delayed their arrival.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said in a post on X on March 29 that the somei yoshino blossoms have erupted in Tokyo.

Somei yoshino is one of the most common cherry tree varieties, with slightly pink, almost white, five-petalled blossoms.

The Yomiuri Shimbun reported that an agency official observed that at least five flowers had bloomed on the specimen somei yoshino tree at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo at about 2pm.