Can’t go to Kyoto? Catch Singapore’s ‘sakura’ in places such as Kembangan instead

SINGAPORE – Missing out on the sakura season in Japan?

Fret not, you can still enjoy the sight of blooming pink flowers in abundance without leaving the country.

Trumpet Trees, which are peppered across the island, are starting to flower in areas like Kembangan, Old Holland Road, Singapore River, Jurong Lake Gardens and Whampoa Market.

The flowering of these 15,000 trees is triggered by a dry spell, usually in April and August, according to information on the National Parks Board (NParks) website.

Singapore experienced thundery showers in the first half of March, with the Meteorological Service Singapore forecasting warm and dry weather for the rest of the month.

Trumpet Trees, which can grow up to 35 metres, have broad, conical and shady crowns. Their trumpet-shaped flowers are pink or white.

A 20-year-old woman, who wanted to be known by her first name, Sara, said she passes the trumpet trees on the way to the school she works at in Kembangan.

“It’s intriguing to see this kind of tree here. It makes me feel like I’m not in Singapore,” she said.

Ms Hsu Wai, 36, who also works at the school, said the trumpet tree flowers look like cherry blossoms. “The blooming season makes my journey to work more pleasant,” she added.

The blooms last several days before they start to wilt. The fruits are elongated pods that release winged seeds when split open. The seeds are dispersed by wind, spinning in a twirling motion as they fall to the ground.

The Trumpet Tree is native to tropical America but was introduced here between 1983 and 1985, along with more than 300 species of plants to beautify Singapore’s roads and parks.

NParks has created a hashtag #SGBlooms2024 for people to share on social media photos that they have taken.

Besides Trumpet Trees, here are some other blooms that we spotted this flowering season:

Red Saraca (Saraca declinata)