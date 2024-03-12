Pretty in pink: Tokyo leads Japan as sakura cherry flowers blossom earlier than before

TOKYO – Tokyo is poised to buck historical trends and become the first area on mainland Japan where the famous sakura cherry blossom flowers and enters full bloom.

In fact, the ephemeral flower, which lasts about two weeks and heralds the dawn of spring, is blooming earlier than before across the country due to global warming.

The Japan Weather Association (JWA) predicts that for 2024, the sakura will flower in Tokyo on March 19 and reach full bloom on March 25 – both dates the earliest across Japan.

Another prediction, by the Japan Meteorological Corporation (JMC), has the sakura flowering in Tokyo on March 23. Full bloom is forecast on March 30, earlier than in areas such as Kyoto and Osaka.

Tokyo is suffering the double whammy of warmer temperatures and the “heat island effect”, Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) climate risk management officer Daisuke Sasano told the media on March 12. The heat island effect refers to how urban areas are warmer than rural regions as heat is absorbed and reflected by man-made structures.

JMA records show that mean temperatures across Japan have risen 1.6 deg C in the last century, with 2023 the hottest year on record. In Tokyo, however, the mercury has spiked an average 3.3 deg C over 100 years.

All 47 prefectures have at least one “specimen tree”. When five to six flowers on the specimen tree open, the sakura in an entire region is said to have started flowering. Full bloom happens when 80 per cent of the buds of the tree have opened.

Tokyo was the mainland’s earliest bloomer just twice before, in 2020 and again in 2023, when the specimen somei-yoshino tree in the city centre began flowering on March 14 that year.

On Kyushu island, the sakura flowered on March 21 in cosmopolitan Fukuoka and April 1 in rural Kagoshima in 2020, and March 18 and March 24 respectively in 2023.

This is a departure from what the JMA describes as the traditional “cherry blossom front”, which has historically moved upwards from the south-western island, with shorter winters, towards Hokkaido in the north-east. This refers to the direction in which Japan becomes awash in pink as the sakura flowers and bloom.

The JMA, as the government’s weather agency, analyses past data but does not issue forecasts, which are now the domain of private weather companies like the JWA and JMC.

Mr Sasano, 46, said that with the changing trends, the meaning of the sakura is changing across generations.

For him, the sakura in full bloom in April “signified new beginnings” as he was growing up, coinciding with the dawn of a new fiscal year in Japan when school orientation and company entrance ceremonies are held.

His daughter, however, sees it as a “symbol of graduation and farewells”. At 15, she is of the age when children graduate from junior high school in March and begin senior high school in April.

“(Across the country) since 1953, the average start date for the sakura to bloom has become earlier, at a pace of 1.2 days every 10 years,” said Mr Sasano.