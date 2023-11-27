Autumn and spring may go ‘missing’ in Japan as abnormal weather shows up

TOKYO – Japan’s four distinct seasons that have inspired its rich bounty of traditions, food and culture are threatened by global warming, potentially jeopardising livelihoods in areas from tourism to agriculture to fisheries.

One expert has even warned that the nation is on track to become “a country of two seasons” – summer and winter – with blink-and-miss-it periods for spring and autumn.

The bleak prophecy came after Japan faced a prolonged, muggy summer in 2023.

In Tokyo, there were a record 143 “summer days”, defined as when temperatures rise above 25 deg C, or the equivalent of nearly five months.

The last such day was on Nov 7, when the mercury soared to 27.5 deg C in the city in a new high for the month, with mosquitoes still uncharacteristically active.

Yet the temperature has plunged dramatically in a matter of weeks. By Nov 26, it was a wintry 5 deg C in Tokyo.

The late and abrupt change in temperatures has an indelible impact on the arrival of Japan’s vivid symphony of red and yellow colours. In Sapporo, peak fall foliage season arrived on Nov 13, more than two weeks later than usual.

In Hiroshima’s Miyajima, which is now in peak maple viewing season, the local authorities have tried to manage expectations that the views would usually be far more resplendent. “While it is now the best time to view maple leaves, many trees this year have shed leaves without reaching their full colouration,” they said.

Such is the case, anecdotally, in autumn foliage hot spots across the country from Kyoto to Kanazawa to Karuizawa, as well as in the highlands of Tochigi and Nagano.

Mr Hiroki Ito, a weather forecaster at Japan Meteorological Corporation which provides fall foliage and sakura cherry blossom forecasts, told The Straits Times that the peak fall foliage has appeared later than average in 2023, given the abnormal weather patterns.

Maple leaves turn colour when the green pigment chlorophyll, used in photosynthesis, gradually breaks down as the temperature dips below 20 deg C. The colour deepens as the red pigment anthocyanin is synthesised below 10 deg C.

It is too early to foresee any immediate impact on tourism, beyond illumination events having to be scheduled and tourists having to plan to factor in the delays.

But Mr Ito warned that it is possible for the New Year to be heralded with autumn foliage: “If summer becomes even longer in future, the best time to see autumn leaves will be delayed even further.”