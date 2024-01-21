New mature look of Kim Jong Un’s daughter said to set stage for possible succession

North Koreans refer to the three generations of Kims who have ruled North Korea since 1948 as the Baekdu bloodline, named after the mountain located at the northernmost point of the Korean peninsula and regarded as the spiritual home of the Korean race.

Prof Yang said: “It seems that Ju Ae is being utilised not only as a successor, but also as a tool in the propaganda activities of her father, mother, the party and the military. The orchestrator of this utilisation is likely her aunt Yo Jong.”

Dr Bruce Bennett, a senior defence analyst at US think-tank Rand Corporation, thinks that it could also be the Kims’ attempt to soften the ground for North Koreans – a deeply patriarchal society – to accept a female successor in the future.

“I think Kim, from the beginning, recognised that having a woman take his place as a successor was going to be very hard, that the military wasn’t going to live with that. So from several years ago, he started making his sister take a really hard line, (changing her) into the kind of person who could rule the North Korean military.

“As for his daughter, he has taken her around to military facilities. So I think he is keeping his options open.”

Referring to the displays of affection between Mr Kim and Ju Ae, he said: “While (Ms Kim Yo Jong) is the big bad wolf of North Korea, Kim is offering a softer side with his daughter.”

The North Korean leader was shown hugging and planting a kiss on Ju Ae’s cheek during the New Year’s celebration, days before threatening to annihilate South Korea if provoked.