Daughter of North Korean leader Kim shares spotlight with nuclear missiles

SEOUL - Sharing drinks, watching missile parades and dining with senior army commanders, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s daughter was centre stage with her father and mother at major military events this week.

Her presence has added to speculation that she could be in line for a leadership position – maybe even the top job itself – in the nuclear-armed country’s hereditary dictatorship.

She appeared on Wednesday, alongside Mr Kim at a massive military parade, where state media showed her marching with him and her mother Ri Sol Ju at the head of military commanders, sharing juice drinks and speaking in each other’s ears as they observed the events.

A day earlier, Ms Ri and the daughter were once again with Mr Kim as he wined, dined and flattered military commanders at a lavish banquet commemorating this week’s army foundation anniversary.

“For all we know this is just him doting on a favourite child, but the more that she shows up, the more it seems that she’s either being fully groomed for leadership or at least floated as a possibility,” said Mr Mason Richey, a professor at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Seoul.