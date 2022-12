SEOUL - If a Korean king has several children, he will appoint his “most beloved one” as the crown prince.

In the same vein, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appears to have chosen his second child - 9-year-old Ju Ae - as his successor, and is paving the way for her to ascend the throne in due course, according to an analysis by leading North Korea expert Cheong Seong-chang of South Korea-based The Sejong Institute think-tank.