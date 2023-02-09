North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's daughter: What do we know?

SEOUL - It was not the nuclear missiles, ranks of goose-stepping soldiers or medal-bedecked generals that captivated most attention at North Korea’s recent military parade: it was a 10-year-old girl.

Alongside the country’s leader Kim Jong Un, the girl – likely Kim’s second child Ju Ae – inspected a guard of honour in the most recent of a slew of high-profile appearances that have sparked fervent speculation she has been anointed his heir.

Who is she?

For years, North Korean state media never mentioned Kim’s children, although Seoul’s spy agency has said he has three with his wife.

They are believed to be aged around 13, 10 and six.

The only previous confirmation of their existence had come from former NBA star Dennis Rodman, who claimed he met a baby daughter of Kim’s called Ju Ae during a 2013 visit to North Korea.

But three months ago, at the launch of his most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile, Kim turned up with his “beloved” daughter in tow.

Although North Korea has never officially identified her by name, Seoul’s spy agency and analysts believe the girl is Ju Ae, Kim’s second child.

Is she Kim’s heir?

It certainly looks that way, experts say.

State media has called her Kim’s “beloved” and “respected” daughter, and she has been shown walking hand-in-hand with her father – as her mother trailed behind them.

This indicates North Korea has started building a “personality cult” around Ju Ae, said Mr Cheong Seong-chang, a researcher at South Korea’s Sejong Institute.

It “signals that she has been designated as the de facto successor even though she doesn’t hold the official ‘successor’ status yet”, he said.

In state media images, Ju Ae has been placed in the middle, next to her father and surrounded by the country’s top brass.

“It suggests that Kim Ju Ae will become the supreme commander of the military in the future,” Mr Cheong added.