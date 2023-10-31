Military leaders must engage each other to avoid physical conflict in Asia: Ng Eng Hen

BEIJING – Singapore’s Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on Tuesday stressed the importance of engagement between military leaders, saying that their most critical task in this coming decade is to avoid a physical conflict in Asia.

At the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, Dr Ng referenced ongoing wars in Europe and the Middle East, and said interaction between military establishments were vital to avoid miscalculations and mishaps.

Simultaneous conflicts in Asia, Europe and the Middle East will be catastrophic for the world, he warned.

“A physical conflict in Asia, whatever the rationale or precipitating cause, will be devastating. We must do all we can to avoid it,” he told the audience.

The Xiangshan forum is a high-level security conference akin to Singapore’s Shangri-La Dialogue. It is attended by defence chiefs, academics and representatives from international organisations.

Dr Ng’s remarks come after an outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas – which has led to increased tensions along religious lines in other countries – in addition to the war in Ukraine.

His call also comes as top military leaders from the United States and China have not met in more than a year since then US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August 2022, a move which had angered Beijing.

In another development that adds to the complication, China has yet to name a new defence minister after US-sanctioned Li Shangfu was removed on Oct 24. General Li was reportedly investigated for corruption. In China, the defence minister leads military diplomatic engagements, such as meetings with foreign defence leaders.

Open channels of communication such as hotlines can make a difference especially in moments of crisis, said Dr Ng at a plenary session titled Asia-Pacific Security Architecture: Present and Future.

He noted that Singapore and China signed an agreement in June 2023 to work towards the establishment of a secure defence telephone link.

The US and China have similar bilateral defence lines established, and the hope is that they will find an arrangement to use these lines effectively, he said.

While a “G-2” scenario where the US and China each dominate half of the world in geopolitical influence is fantasy, the world would not be better off if either superpower declines, Dr Ng said.

“We need both a strong US and a strong China if we are to effectively address global challenges.”

What is needed is political commitment and hard work from both countries to improve relations, he said, adding that their differences in ideology, political and value systems will continue to exist.

The troubled US-China relationship has shown signs of thawing.