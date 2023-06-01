Singapore, China ink deal to set up bilateral defence hotline

SINGAPORE – The defence establishments of Singapore and China inked a deal on Thursday to set up a hotline meant to strengthen high-level communication between defence leaders from both sides.

The signing took place after a meeting between Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and his counterpart Li Shangfu, who is in Singapore for his first Shangri-La Dialogue security forum this weekend after being appointed in March.

The hotline is known as a “secure defence telephone link” in official documents, and the signing of an agreement to put it into effect was witnessed by the two leaders after they co-chaired the 2nd Singapore-China Defence Ministers’ Dialogue at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef).

Thursday was the first official meeting between the two ministers.

As part of his introductory visit to Singapore, General Li inspected a guard-of-honour at the Mindef headquarters in Bukit Gombak after he was received by Dr Ng with a warm handshake.

General Li, who is an aerospace engineer by training, was appointed Defence Minister in March following a Cabinet reshuffle. He is also a State Councillor and the former chief of the Equipment Development Department overseeing military technology.

His predecessor, General Wei Fenghe, and Dr Ng had in June 2022 held the first Singapore-China Defence Ministers’ Dialogue, which resulted in deals that furthered cooperation in professional and academic exchanges.

On Thursday, Dr Ng and General Li reaffirmed their commitment towards strengthening defence cooperation as agreed upon under the enhanced Agreement on Defence Exchanges and Security Cooperation pact, said Mindef in a statement after the meeting that lasted for more than two hours.

They also discussed global and regional security issues, and practical ways to strengthen Asean-China defence cooperation under the Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus, a grouping that involves China as one of eight dialogue partners of Asean.

Other than the ministers, officials who attended the meeting on Thursday include Singapore’s Chief of Defence Force, Rear-Admiral Aaron Beng, and Permanent Secretary (Defence) Chan Heng Kee. On China’s side, they included China Ambassador to Singapore Sun Haiyan and Lieutenant-General Jing Jianfeng, Deputy Chief of the Joint Staff Department.

Mindef said the hotline was a high-level line of communication which is important for strengthening mutual understanding and trust. The initiative falls under one of the areas of cooperation outlined in the 2019 enhanced Agreement on Defence Exchanges and Security Cooperation pact to strengthen ties between the two defence establishments.

Among other things, the pact committed both sides to maintaining high-level communications, conducting more regular academic exchanges among military academies and think-tanks, as well as scaling up bilateral exercises.