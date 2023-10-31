Moderate expectations from possible US-China summit, top diplomats in Washington say

WASHINGTON – Ambassadors to the United States from Singapore, Australia and France said they have moderate expectations of an anticipated summit in San Francisco between American President Joe Biden and China’s President Xi Jinping given that fundamental positions on both sides have not changed.

The envoys were speaking in a rare on-record public discussion on US-China relations on Monday in Washington at the Council on Foreign Relations, a prominent think tank.

Both presidents are expected to meet on the sidelines of the Nov 11-17 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in San Francisco. No details have been announced yet, however.

The ambassadors – Mr Laurent Bili of France, Mr Lui Tuck Yew of Singapore and Dr Kevin Rudd of Australia – all served previously in China. Mr Lui has been Singapore’s Ambassador to the US since June.

China and the US have been able to stabilise their relationship after a downward spiral, talking to each other rather than past each other, Mr Lui said.

It is too much to hope, however, that just one meeting will lead to a “meeting of minds”, he added.

He cited “mutual suspicion, intractable issues (and) an absence of strategic trust” which meant “it will be some time before a sustained uptrend”.

He noted as well that the relationship remains vulnerable to events like an alleged Chinese spy balloon that drifted over the US earlier this year, scuttling a trip to Beijing by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and plunging relations to a new low.

Dr Rudd, a former Prime Minister of Australia and author of 2022 book The Avoidable War: The Dangers Of A Catastrophic Conflict Between The US And Xi Jinping’s China, noted three underlying strategic realities.

China has moved from the margins to the centre of global power, Mr Xi wants to change the status quo in “a direction more accommodating of Chinese interests and values”, and the US and its allies have chosen to resist that, he said.

“We need to be realistic about these strategic underpinnings,” Dr Rudd added. “My judgment is that both countries and their leaders right now are seeking to stabilise the relationship – but stabilise it, not normalise it.”

Beijing and Washington still view relations through different lenses, he said. “For China, the interest is to stabilise (the relationship) in a direction which… reopens more trade, more investment or access to capital markets, not just for the US but with countries around the world including Europe,” he added.

“In other words, to relieve some of the internal economic tension, which China now faces because of declining growth because of difficulties in its own domestic economic model.”

The US’ view of stabilisation is somewhat different, he contended.

Washington has “embarked on a conscious campaign of economic derisking from China… whether it is critical minerals, or semiconductors, but it does wish to resume military to military dialogue with the PLA in order to reduce the risk of… war with China in the South China Sea or over the Taiwan Strait by accident.”

PLA is the People’s Liberation Army.

“So I think they’re coming at it through different lenses. That’s why I think we will at best have modest outcomes from the upcoming proposed summit,” he said.